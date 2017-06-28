Phase II local level polls: EC puts turnout at 70.5%

KATHMANDU: The Election Commission (EC) has estimated that 70.5 per cent voters cast their ballots in the second phase of local polls held in three provinces—1, 5 and 7.

The second phase of local level elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday except some stray incidents in 334 local units of 35 districts.

According to EC, Bajura district recorded the highest 80 pc voter turnout and Bhojpur saw the lowest 61pc turnout.

The voting that began at 7 am in almost all of a total 8,364 polling centres concluded at 5 pm.

A total of 15,038 posts for 334 local units are up for grabs in 35 districts, including parts of Nawalparasi and Rukum, of three provinces where the number of eligible voters is 6,432,765.

A total of 8,364 polling centres were designated for voting.

The first phase local polls held in provinces 3, 4 and 6 on May 14 had seen a voter turnout of 71 percent.

Voter turnout during the two Constituent Assembly elections in 2008 and 2013 was 59 pc and 78 pc respectively.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news