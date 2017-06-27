Sajha Yatayat will provide free rides to elderly, disabled passengers

KATHMANDU: The Sajha Yatayat says it will not take any fare from its elderly and disabled passengers from Tuesday.

The discount will be available on all buses operating along all routes of Kathmandu Valley as well as outside Kathmandu.

The cooperative says regular commuters can pay their fare with a smart card as well. However, this facility is available on 10 buses only for now. The company is planning to extend the service.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Metropolitan City provided Rs 50 million to the company today in order to purchase 12 deluxe and one semi-low floor buses.

People with disabilities can get on and off semi-low floor buses without any assistance.

Among the buses that the cooperative has been operating, some of them are already disabled-friendly as the wheelchair users can easily get on and off.

– ONLINEKHABAR

