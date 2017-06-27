KMC to provide free internet facility in touristic heritages

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City, with an aim to facilitate tourists, would soon be providing free internet facility at the important touristic heritage sites of the metropolis.

Nawaraj Dhakal, the vice spokesperson of KMC, on Tuesday informed that facilitating tourists with free internet would be one of the priorities of the metropolis.

Dhakal further made it clear that incurring cost for the service would be maintained by the entrance fees that tourists pay.

KMC has called for bids to install Wi-Fi at the Balaju Park. It would also announce tender notice to make internet facility available at Swayambunath, Hanumandhoka and Pashupatinath area for now.

According to the KMC, revenue collection was doubled from Rs 5 million to 10 million after providing Wi-Fi facility at Sankhadhar Park.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

