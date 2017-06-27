KMC starts producing biofuel from waste

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has officially started generating biofuel from the wastes, following a long test production.

To begin with, the domestic wastes collected from ward numbers 12 and 19 of KMC would be used for the project, said an official at KMC.

Speaking at a function organised today, KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said many problems of the Capital could be resolved once the wastes are managed properly and fully.

It is the responsibility of the local residents to keep their house premises and surroundings clean, added Shakya.

The project is a part of ‘Integrated Sustainable Solid Waste Management Project’ and has a total joint investment of Rs 18.2 million from European Union and KMC itself.

Under the project, which started some four years ago, around 300 kilograms of organic fertiliser, 14 kilowatts of electricity and 13,500 liters of water would be produced on a daily basis from three metric tonnes organic materials.

Likewise, Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi also stressed on the the need for devising a sustainable waste management action plan.

The European Union Ambassador to Nepal Rensje Teerink also pointed out the need for making Kathmandu city known to the world as a beautiful and clean city.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

