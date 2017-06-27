As seen on the streets of Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU: Thousands of people walk on the streets, be it at the roads of New Road or the banks of the river, around the Valley. While passing these areas most of the passersby have something in common – their ignorance towards those at the sides of the pathways.

Among those who beg for a living, some showcase their talent on the road and earn some money while those who are disabled and crippled due to disease or accident just have nothing to do but stay on the roadside and wait for someone passing by to toss them some money.

Here are some photos which depict the scenario of poverty on the road along with those who believe in labor for survival.









– By Swaraj Shrestha/ Republica

