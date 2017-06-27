Army Chief honours Pemba Dorje Sherpa for historic Mt Everest climb

KATHMANDU: Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri today felicitated record holder climber Pemba Dorje Sherpa for successfully placing the portrait of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah along with the national and Nepal Army flags at the top of the world’s highest mountain.

CoAS Chhetri honoured Sherpa amidst a programme organised by Rukmangad Katwal Trust in the Capital. Sherpa, 40 of Dolakha, scaled the peak for the 16th time at 6:00 am on May 20 with a photo of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah as well as the national and Nepal Army flags.

The Army Chief said that the contribution of the late King Prithvi Narayan Shah in uniting the nation could not be forgotten. “Sherpa has accomplished a great mission to place the legend’s photo on the roof of the world along with the Nepal Army flag,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, speed record holder Sherpa said that the moment of placing a symbol of national unity on Mt Everest was memorable. Sherpa also requested the CoAS Chhetri to deploy the Everest summiteer Army personnel as the liaison officers in the base camp to help curb the illegal activities on the mountain.

According to a government record, Sherpa has scaled the world’s highest peak for 16th time and he also holds four world records in the history of Mt Everest climbing. He made the fastest ever ascent of Mt Everest on May 2004, making it to the top of the world’s highest peak in just eight hours and ten minutes.

Former Army Chief Katwal who is also chair of the Trust also congratulated Sherpa for successfully making it to the top of Mt Everest with late King Shah’s photo and flags. “It’s a proud moment for the trust to facilitate such a great mission,” he commented.

The Trust and Sherpa Shepherds also honoured record holder climbers including Kanchhi Maya Tamang, Temba Tsheri Sherpa, Maya Gurung, Furba Tenzen Sherpa, Gelje Sherpa, Suman Shrestha and Gyanendra Kumar Shrestha among others.

CoAS Chhetri presented the climbers and other dignitaries with token of love in the programme. The Members of a rescue team was also felicitated for saving lives of Pakistani and Sherpa climbers from the death zone in the last spring.

Sherpa Shepherds also announced that the team led by Pemba Dorje would attempt to climb the world’s highest peak next spring season with a statue of late King Shah. Pemba Dorje had scaled the peak with a statue of Gautam Buddha in 2009. “I have a plan to place the Shah’s statue on the top of Mt Everest next season,” he said.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

Related news