Patan Museum to expand to Sundari courtyard

LALITPUR: The Patan Museum would soon be expanded to the upper floor to Sundari courtyard.

The museum currently housed in Keshavnarayan courtyard and main courtyard is to be expanded to Sundari courtyard, said the Museum Management Committee.

Museum Chief Suresh Lakhe said that the museum would be opened to visitors within one to two months.

The Sundari courtyard has a window made from ivory, which would be the attraction of the museum.

The visitors can see the window, made during King Siddhi Narsingh Malla’s reign, for the first time. The frescos will also be kept there, according to the Committee.

Kathmandu Valley Conservation Trust would build an exhibition hall there.

