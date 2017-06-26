‘Snow Leopard’ Ang Rita Sherpa receives Guinness certificate

KATHMANDU: Ang Rita Sherpa, popularly known as the ‘snow leopard’ in the mountaineering community on Monday has been awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on Mt Everest without using the supplemental oxygen.

During a programme organised by Rukmangad Katwal Trust in the Capital, Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri handed over the Guinness Certificates of World Record to Sherpa as he made it to the top of world for 10th time in 1996 without using the bottled oxygen.

Ang Rita reached the summit of Mt Everest eight times via the Southeast ridge route, according to a record maintained by the Department of Tourism.

Sherpa first scaled the peak in 1986 without oxygen support.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

