Chitwan’s top tourist destination

CHITWAN: Chitwan is the perfect destination for nature lovers. It is located 150 km west of Kathmandu and has been ranked as the third most visited tourist destination in Nepal: after Kathmandu and Pokhara, respectively. Chitwan receives around 200,000 visitors a year from around the world.The crown jewel of the region, and main draw, is Chitwan National Park. But there is more than just nature to enjoy in Chitwan, including a rich culture and history.

Here is a list of places one should not miss while visiting Chitwan:

Chitwan National Park

Chitwan National Park is Nepal’s first National Park. It was established in 2030 BS. The park extends to a 932 sq/km and is listed as a World Heritage site. Some of the park’s attractions include an elephant breeding center, and vulture and gharial conservation area. Additionally, there are numerous temples that fall within the park boundaries such as Bikram Baba, Lami Taal and Tamor Taal. Further, many who come to the park will also visit Sauraha to enjoy the resorts located there. Elephant riding and exploring the community forest are also popular activities. Lastly, many go to learn more about the lifestyle, culture and dance of local ethnic groups such as Tharu, Bate and Majhi.

Ranipokhari

This is one of the newest destinations in Chitwan and is spread along four Bigaha situated at Bharatpur-19, Kirangunj. It has been developed into an open-air sculpture museum and is famous for picnic. There are also opportunities for boating as well.

Bishazari Taal

The Bishazari Taalis an extensive oxbow lake-system in the buffer zone of Chitwan National Park, a protected region and listed world wetland area. This place is excellent for bird watching as it is a winter home to many birds who migrate south from Siberia. Additionally, this area is the home to deer, tiger and rhino. Bishazari Taal is near to district headquarter of Bharatpur, perfect for those who have less time to spend in Chitwan.

Waterfall

A twenty minute walk from the Jalbire temple, situated at the Narayangadh-Muglin road section, sits the waterfall at Chandibhanjyan VDC- 9. Dropping 100 meters, this waterfall is a popular destination for those in the Bharatpur area, while tourists often enjoy swimming there as well. For those looking to canoe or participate in homestays with the Gurung, the local people, this is also a popular spot.

Chiraichuli

A new tourist destination, Chiraichulis its above 946 meters height, making it an especially popular place to watch sunrise. Routes branching off from the Prithivi, Hattibang, or Shaktikhor highways all provide access to the area. Those wishing to witness sunrise will have to spend a night at Hattibang first. From there, it is about an hour walk to a popular lookout location where one can look out upon a beautiful, unfolding mountain range.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

