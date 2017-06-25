Prez Bhandari approves army mobilization in election

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has granted approval to mobilize the Nepal Army in second round of local-level election scheduled for June 28.

President Bhandari granted the approval to mobilize the army during the election as per Article 66 (2) of the Constitution. The cabinet held on June 22 had decided to mobilize the army in the election as well as the National Security Council on June 21 had also recommended for the same, according to the Office of the President.

– RSS

