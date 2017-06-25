Transportation along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section resumes

RATNANAGAR: Vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section in Chitwan district has resumed after clearing mudslide debris at around 8:00 am on Sunday.

Transportation along the road section was halted since 9 pm yesterday as debris blocked the road at different points.

Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project Engineer Shiva Khanal informed two-way traffic has been resumed and the vehicles are moving towards their destinations. However, it would take some more hours to bring the transportation in normal condition, Khanal added.

The debris at Char Kilo, Dui Kilo, Khahare and Kalikhola of Icchyakamana Rural Municipality-6 has been removed using dozers, according to the Chitwan District Police Office.

Earlier, the road was obstructed for 17 hours on Friday after a landslide near Kalikhola hit the road. Two policemen were killed and two other police personnel and a van they were travelling in are still missing after the van was swept away by the Kalikhola landslide.

– RSS, THT

