Emergency mock drill on plane crash rescue operation conducted (video)

KATHMANDU: An emergency mock drill on a plane crash rescue operation was conducted at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Friday.

In the simulation, an air plane ( A-330 model) catches fire when it lands, thereby creating a moment of panic.

A part of the engine starts blazing. Meanwhile, an emergency rescue team present at the airport starts working just before fire extinguishers are called out. But, another part of the engine catches fire before the extinguishers arrive.

All the parts of the engine start burning.

Nepal Army (NA), ambulances, Nepal Police and other people present at the airport begin to rescue the injured and take them to Grande Hospital and B and B Hospital by a helicopter.

Meanwhile, dead bodies are indentified.



Video: Prabin Koirala

The mock drill was practiced on Friday, in view of the possible plane crashes in Nepal in the future.

This is the ‘full scale emergency exercise’.

The airport was closed for half an hour for the exercise. It was practiced from 4:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

According to Prem Nath Thakur, spokesperson of the TIA, this sort of exercise is being practiced for the last six years.

The A-330 model aircraft was chosen for the mock drill this year.

Thakur said, ‘‘this type of exercise is done to minimize the crashes all over the world.

According to the rule of The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), every international recognized airport should conduct ‘full scale emergency exercise’ every two years.

– By Shivahari Ghimire for REPUBLICA

