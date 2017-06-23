Electric structures to be laid underground in Capital

KATHMANDU: The government is planning to lay the electric devices and structures including utility cables underground as such unplanned infrastructures have marred the beauty of the metropolis.

The Ministry of Energy is forwarding the process to make such electric structures undergrounded at Maharajgunj and Ratnapark Power Distribution Centre as the pilot project.

After the implementation of the programme, the accidents caused by such unplanned structures are expected to be lessened.

The project is going to be launched with the loan and grant support from the Asian Development Bank under the power extension and distribution capacity increment project, the Energy Ministry sources said.

It is stated that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has also committed to support the project.

Minister for Finance Gyanendra Bahadur Karki shared that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has committed to invest Rs 10 billion for the project.

The government is going to launch the project as power leakage and risk of accidents were increasing due to lack of timely reform in power supplies in the capital for the past two decades.

After witnessing such worsening situation, the government is launching the project with the support of the donor agencies and foreign aid.

– RSS, THT

