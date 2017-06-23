3 dead as truck plunges off bridge in Dhading

DHADING: Three people were killed when a truck plunged off the Hugdikhola Bridge at Jogimara in Dhading on Friday.

The ill-fated truck (Na 6 Kha 3123) en route to Mugling from Kathmandu, lost control and plunged some 60 metres down into the river at Rorang Village Council, informed Gajuri Area Police Office Inspector Barun Singh.

According to Gajuri Area Police Office, the deceased has been identified as driver Nar Bahadur Khatri, 45, of Gadimai-1, Bara, conductor Jiwan Lama, 26, of Thori, Parsa and Sanju Rai, 17, of Mahadevsthan, Nuwakot.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news