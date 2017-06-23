Lalitpur Metropolis to construct 1.5 km Pulchowk-Kupondole Flyover

LALITPUR: Lalitpur Metropolitan City(LMC) has taken an initiative in constructing 1.5 km-long-Flyover from Pulchowk to Kupandole.

The LMC board meeting has made a formal decision to set in motion the process of constructing Flyover.

According to the LMC’s decision regarding this process, consultants will be first hired for conducting a pilot study and a meeting will be held with officials of other projects aiming at linking parts of Lalitpur Metropolitan city via Flyover with a view to discussing the possibility of extending the planned 1.5 km Flyover beyond Kupandole.

In an effort to discuss ways of extending proposed 1.5 Pulchowk-Kupondole Flyover, LMC has made a decision to write to Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA) that has already set in motion the process of building Flyover from Maitighar to Tripureshwor as well as to Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

According to Spokesperson of LMC senior engineer Rudra Prasad Gautam, a discussion is being held at both levels-internal and external- in connection with implementing the LMC board decision made on June 5.

The decision to construct Flyover is part of LMC’s plan with regards to traffic management”, said Senior engineer Gautam.

At the initial stages, LMC is holding discussions with officials of the sectors connected with Flyover construction-road, drinking water, electricity, telephone, police and local wards.

“We raised the issue of constructing Flyover during the election campaign. Let us conduct a pilot study at the moment. We are seeking to materialize our dream of building a Flyover”, Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City told Republica Online.

LMC is also trying to construct Flyover in coordination with donor agencies.

“We are also holding a meeting with representatives of donor agencies. If they are ready to join us in constructing our proposed plan to build 1.4 km Flyover, we are ready to coordinate with them”, said deputy mayor Gita Satyal.

– By Deepak Kharel for REPUBLICA

