Chandragiri becomes major tourist hub in short period

KATHMANDU: Chandragiri has become an attractive tourist destination within 11 months of the operation of Chandragiri cable car. One can see panoramic view of Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountains from Chandragiri hill.

A view tower, a playground for children and the Bhaleshwor Temple are the major attractions here. It takes 11 minutes to reach Chandragiri hill from Thankot of Kathmandu.

Chandragiri hill carries a historic importance- the unifier of modern Nepal, Prithvi Narayan Shah, standing atop the Chandragiri hill, found the Kathmandu Valley captivating. Then he thought of launching campaign to unify Kathmandu Valley after paying homage to the Bhaleshwor Temple.

Goodwill Ambassador of the Chandragiri Hill, Madan Krishna Shrestha, said, “Many mountains can be seen from Chandragiri. One can relish the panoramic scene from the Chandragiri.”

Shrestha said that not only the tourist hub for Kathmandu Valley, Chandragiri would also become major tourist destination for those from out of the Valley.

Similarly, other goodwill ambassadors Haribansha Acharya, Deepakraj Giri and Deepashree Niroula said that Chadragiri would be developed as a model destination for tourists as it lies in a peaceful environment.

Likewise, Chairman of Chandragiri Hill, Chandra Dhakal, said although it took five years for them to get permission for the operation of cable car, they completed the construction within two years.

Dhakal said that more than half million tourists visited Chandragiri within 11 months and the company paid Rs 60 million revenue to the government.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

