Police recovers two bodies from Kalikhola landslide

CHITWAN: Police have recovered the bodies of ASI Nischal Tamang and policeman Deepak Kumar Maskey from the landslide at Kalikhola of the Narayangadh-Muglin road.

According to DSP Deepak Shrestha, the rescue operation is going on since the landslide swept away a pick-up van of Muglin Police Station and a truck at 1 am in the night.

“Two bodies are recovered so far. We have lost ASI Nischal Tamang and Policeman Deepak Kumar Maskey. Still two policemen are missing,” said DSP Shrestha

A van with four police personnel and a truck were swept away by the landslide at 1 am in the night. There were four police personnel under the command of ASI Tamang while it is still unclear how many people were there in the truck.

Police have said that the rescue operation is on since they received the information.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

