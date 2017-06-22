48 Indians held hostage in Saptari brick kiln freed

SAPTARI: At least 48 Indians, who were allegedly taken hostage at a brick kiln in Saptari, have been released on Thursday. Most of them were children.

Earlier, the kith and kin of those, who were taken hostage, had filed a complaint at Bihar Administration Office.

Saptari police, on the request of Ministry of External Affairs of India, had carried out a raid at the brick kiln and released 48 Indian persons who had come for seasonal job at the brick kiln from Nabad and Nalanda district of Bihar, said SP Anurag Dwivedi of the District Police Office, Saptari.

According to one of the victims Saraha Jeevan, they had to work for more than the usual time and were not allowed to go outside or to return home.

– By Abdesh Kumar Jha for TKP

