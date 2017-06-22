Cabinet approves fast track construction procedure

KATHMANDU: The meeting of the Council of the Ministers Thursday approved the procedure regarding the construction of Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track in the stipulated time. The government earlier had decided to give the responsibility of constructing the Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track to the Nepal Army.

The meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singh Durbar took this decision, government’s spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said.

According to spokesperson Karki who is also the Finance Minister, the meeting has also formed a dialogue committee under the convenorship of the joint secretary at the Finance Ministry to receive the 150 million US dollar as the soft loan to be provided by the Asian Development Bank for urban development projects.

Similarly, the meeting has also promoted joint secretary Dr Kiran Regmi to the post of the secretary, deputing the newly promoted secretary at the Ministry of Health.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

