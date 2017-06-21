NA honors US marines with Bravery Medal

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Army (NA) has honored six U.S. marines with Bravery Medal, who lost their lives while rescuing earthquake victims two years ago, recognizing their contribution during the disaster.

Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri presented the medal to Lieutenant Gregory D. Pipes, military attaché at the US Embassy in a special program on Wednesday.

The Huey chopper belonging to US marine, which crashed at an altitude of 11,200 feet in the northern part of Kalinchowk ridge along the Sindhupalchowk-Dolakha border, was carriying two NA personnel and six US marines.

In the incident, Capt. Dustin R. Lukasiewicz, Capt. Christopher L. Norgren, Sgt. Ward M. Johnson IV, Sgt. Eric M. Seaman, Cpl. Sara A. Medina and Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Hug of U.S. marine and Major Tapendra Bahadur Rawal and Warrant Officer, Basanta Bahadur Titara of Nepal Army lost their lives.

– By Deepak Kharel for REPUBLICA

