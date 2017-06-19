Govt to observe 3rd International Yoga Day on June 21

KATHMANDU: Government is set to mark the third International Day of Yoga on June 21 nation-wide with several programmes with an objective to highlight the significance of yoga to human health.

At a press conference organised jointly by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal here on Monday, the organisers shared that that the day would be observed with a special event where yoga would be practiced in presence of the Prime Minister at Bhrikutimandap in the Capital city.

The slogan for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Let’s Practice Yoga and remain Healthy’.

Government recently formed a 111-member Main Organizing Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Gopal Man Shrestha, to arrange the celebration of the Day that was first proposed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations general assembly in 2014.

The United Nations later proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Speaking at the press conference, Joint-Secretary at the MoE, Dr Hari Lamsal, shared that various discourses and discussion would be conducted across the country on that very day as part of the celebration of the Day.

Lamsal said, “The government has taken initiative to create awareness on the ascetic discipline as yoga and to encourage people to practice it regularly in their daily lives. The practice of yoga would be spread across all 75 districts.”

Also speaking at the programme, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeet Singh Puri expressed happiness over Nepal acknowledging the importance of yoga and placing greater focus on the celebration of the Day.

He argued that the yoga is such a system of exercise that does not only help maintain a good physical health but also helps remain mentally healthy. “It helps maintain the balance and equilibrium of our lifestyle,” he said.

Secretary at the MoE, Shant Bahadu Shrestha asserted that the Day offers an opportunity to propagate oriental civilization and Sanatan Dharma to the west. According to him, the government has also formulated action-plan to launch Ayurved Education.

Lately, there is a growing number of health conscious people practicing yoga for a healthy body and mind.

– RSS, TKP

