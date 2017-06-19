34% women victimised by kin

CHITWAN: A study shows that 34 per cent women in Nepal are subjected to physical and sexual violence from their husbands or nearest friends.

The study carried out by ‘Paribartan Gharaibat Project’ in Chitwan, Nawalparasi and Kapilvastu in the last 12 months showed that one out of four women fell victim to sexual violence from their nearest friend or husband.

Equal Access had launched the project in collaboration with Bijay Bikash Source Centre and Interdisciplinary Analysts. Equal Access’ Nepal programme officer Navodita Subedi said that of the total number of women who have experienced violence; 70 per cent keep their plight to themselves without reporting to anyone.

Those who reported their ordeal said they faced violence from family members, friends or neighbours.

According to the study’s findings, nine per cent victims share their experience with their friends, five per cent with family members, four per cent with the husband’s family and eight per cent with neighbours.

Equal Access launched the project to put an end to domestic violence.

Speaking at a programme organised in Bharatpur, Chitwan yesterday, Equal Access representative Binita Shrestha said the project had been effective in settling cases of violence against women and children.

As many as 72 facilitators were mobilised to mediate between 720 married women and men of Chitwan, Nawalparasi and Kapilvastu. Shrestha said that the project had empowered women to stand and speak up against violence.

Chitwan LDO Krishna Prasad Adhikari said that support and initiative from all sides were necessary to end inequality and violence.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news