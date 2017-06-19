Nepal Tourism Promotion Programme in Cambodia

KATHMANDU: With the slogan of ‘Nepal is Beautiful: Visit, and Enjoy in Nepal’, the Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok, which is concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia, organised a tourism promotion event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday.

The programme was organised in association with Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) in Cambodia.

Participants from different Governmental and Non Governmental agencies, including Secretary of State (Deputy Minister) of Tourism Ministry of Cambodia Pak Sokhom and representatives from different outbound travel and tour agencies, media and the Nepali community in Cambodia participated in the programme, according to a press release issued by the Embassy today.

Welcoming the participants, President of NRNA Uma Devi Gurung urged all to encourage much more Cambodian people to visit Nepal, in particular Lumbini, the Birth Place of Lord Buddha, at least once in their life time.

The Guest of Honour Pak Sokhomd dlivered his remarks on possibilities of cooperation in tourism sectors between Nepal and Cambodia and urged the participating travel and tour agents to develop joint tourism packages.

He also urged all participants not to miss visiting the holly site of Lumbini in their lifetime. He also highly appreciated the natural beauty, especially the majestic view of the Himalaya, in Nepal.

First Secretary Ramesh Kumar Charmakar made a detailed presentation on diversified tourism opportunities in Nepal, especially attractive tourism destinations and tourism activities including pilgrimage of Buddhist sites, trekking, etc. Mr. Charmakar further highlighted Nepal’s tourism opportunities in three main areas of Adventure, Nature and Culture.

Tourism promotion materials, such as framed photograph of Mayadevi temple, brochure on Lumbini, information about popular trekking routes in Nepal, etc. were distributed among the participants. The Tourism Promotion Program is believed to have contributed to spreading publicity of Nepal and its tourism opportunities in Cambodia.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

