Candidates register for polls in provinces 1, 5 and 7

KATHMANDU: Candidates of various political parties and independent candidates in the 35 districts of provinces 1, 5 and 7 enthusiastically registered their candidacies for the second round of local level elections slated for June 28.

The Election Commission (EC), which conducted the local polls in provinces 3, 4 and 6 in May, is holding the second round of the polls in the 334 local units of provinces 1, 5 and 7. Polls in Province 2 have been re-scheduled for September 18.

The second round of local elections scheduled for June 28 will elect representatives in a metropolitan city, 7 sub-metropolitan cities, 111 municipalities and 215 rural municipalities. Over 6,000,000 voters will elect 15,028 representatives in the local units of the three provinces.

Encouraged by the first round of elections, the leaders and cadres of the major political parties and independent candidates reached the election offices and registered their candidacies on Sunday. According to the election body, except for a few sporadic cases, candidacy registration remained largely peaceful. “Candidacy nomination was carried out in a peaceful manner. Details of the candidates will be compiled only by tomorrow,” said Election Commissioner Ishwari Paudyal.

A bomb explosion was reported in Kapilvastu. The explosion took place at a time when the CPN (Maoist Center) and the Nepali Congress (NC), which have forged an electoral alliance in Banganga Municipality of the district, were filing their candidacies. At least 10 people were injured in the incident.

A UML cadre was killed in a clash with Nepali Congress cadres. Police said around a dozen political cadres were injured in the clash. They clashed while filing candidacy in Chhedhedaha Rural Municipality of the district.

The deceased, Hansha Raut, breathed his last while being transported to a hospital. Injured UML cadres have been receiving treatment in the district headquarters.

Leaders of the poll-opposing Rastriya Janata Party Nepal tried to obstruct the candidacy nomination. However, the police were quick to foil their attempts. Dozens of leaders and cadres of the agitating parties were taken under control by the police to prevent them from obstructing candidacy nomination.

Cadres of the poll-opposing RJPN demonstrated even in Province 2 where the polls have been re-scheduled for September 18. Clashes took place between protestors and police in Bara, Janakpur, Saptari and other parts of the province.

– REPUBLICA

Related news