Massive fire erupted in Yeti Carpet 8 hours ago still continues

BHAKTAPUR: A huge fire that broke out on Saturday night at Yeti Carpet factory located in Sallaghari of Bhaktapur has not been taken under control yet.

Yet Carpet factory caught fire at 11 pm on Saturday night.

Eight fire engines sent from Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur are still being used to control the massive fire, according to Bhaktapur –based Juddha Fire Brigade Office.

The reason why the fire has not been contained yet despite serious efforts is that the fire is being fuelled by chemicals, said local police officials.

Though the blaze has caused damage to the physical structure of factory, no human casualty has been reported yet.

However, the cause of the fire and the monetary value of the damaged caused by the massive fire is yet to be ascertained since an investigation is still underway.

– By Krishna Kisi for REPUBLICA

