Endangered white-rumped vulture sighted in Jajarkot

JAJARKOT: The white-rumped vulture, one of the endangered species has been spotted in Jajarkot district.

The species of the scavenger that had disappeared from sight for the past two years, has been spotted again at Barekot Rural Municipality-1 in the district, said a member of the Bird Conservation Nepal Govinda Singh.

Earlier, a nest of this kind of scavenger was found at Bheri Municipality-11, he said, adding, “However, lack of adaptable environment forced the bird to migrate elsewhere.”

According to the BCN, a total 13 types of vultures are found in the world. Of them, nine are found in Nepal with four in Jajarkot alone.

– RSS, THT

