45 cows charred in Gokarneshwar fire

KATHMANDU: At least 45 cows died and 70 others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at Om Agricultural Farm in Gokarneshwar Municipality-1 in Kathmandu today, said Metropolitan Police Circle, Bouddha.

The treatment process of the injured cows is initiated, it is said.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am due to short circuit.

The fire was brought under control with the help of Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel and the locals.

Similarly, cow sheds, generator and tonnes of animal feeds also were destroyed in the fire.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

