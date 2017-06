KALIKOT: The whereabouts of a woman and her four-month son, who went missing in the Tila river, is still unknown.

Police said 21-year-old Ainkala Bishwokarma of Khadachakra Municipality-2 in Kalikot jumped into the river with her son on Friday morning.

Police said they were searching for the victims until Friday evening, but to no avail. (PR)

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news