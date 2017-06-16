Govt gives permission to 30 promoters for solar system installation

KATHMANDU: The government has given permission to 30 promoters for survey with a goal of installing 180 MW solar energy system.

The government has given special emphasis on development and expansion of solar energy in recent period with the target of forwarding mixed energy system installation task. In this connection, it has been taking development and expansion of the solar energy system ahead as a campaign with an objective of supplementing the power generated from hydropower projects.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has been making preparation to sign Power Purchase Agreement with promoters, who have been making preparation to install total 61 MW power, within few days.

The Department of Electricity Development under the Energy Ministry has given permission to 50 MW- Manungadanda Solar Plant for survey in Tanahun. The NEA has also got permission for survey along with private sector for solar system installation.

Similarly, permission has been given to install two solar systems of eight MW at Charghare and 3.5 MW solar system at Bidur of Nuwakot district.

Likewise, Api Power Company has got survey permission for the installation of 20 MW solar system at six different places of the country.

Information Officer at the Department, senior divisional engineer Baburaj Adhikari said permission for survey has been given for production of four megawatts grid connected power in Lahan, four megawatts in Hetauda, eight megawatts in Duhabi and three megawatts in Lamahi.

The government has given special emphasis on the development of solar energy also of late. The private sector has given and shown much stress on the development of solar energy than the government.

NEA spokesman Prabal Adhikari said preparation has been made for PPA with solar power developers for 61 megawatts power in the fiscal year 2017/18. NEA is going to reach PPA with 21 solar power developers within a few days.

NEA is preparing to generate solar energy for ending the load-shedding in line with the Energy Crisis Abatement Action Plan. It is reaching PPA with the solar power developer companies based on the basic rate that has been set for purchasing solar power.

Although the NEA has determined the power purchase price for solar energy at Rs 9.60 per unit, the private solar power developers have proposed a competitive rate of Rs 8.45 per unit.

Special emphasis has been given to developing the solar power system in the context of the government setting an ambitious goal of producing 17 thousand megawatts power within 17 years under the ‘Bright Nepal Campaign’.

– RSS

