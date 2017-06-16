Queen, Prince William visit tower fire area

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William have arrived at a west London site where community groups have gathered supplies for those affected by the tower fire disaster.

The queen is meeting with volunteers Friday.

The monarch has expressed her sympathies to families of victims of the blaze that ripped through the 24-story building, killing at least 17.

Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures.

Firefighters searching the smoldering ruin in west London have recovered six bodies from the 24-story Grenfell Tower, while 11 others have been located but cannot yet be removed from the gutted structure.

– ASSOCIATED PRESS

Related news