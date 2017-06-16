Everest sherpa reveals why he risks his life for Aussie tourists

We threw our packs down and huddled around the pot belly heater like penguins in the chilled teahouse. According to the Nepalese calendar — set 57 years ahead of our own — the year is 2073.

The sun was setting on the fourth day of our trek to Everest Base Camp, bathing the Himalayas in warm pastel hues that turned out a disappointing dull orange on my phone’s camera. Like many of the stupendous landscapes we have encountered already, photographs can’t capture the beauty of the place.

The farming village of Phortse grows potato, barley and buckwheat along with some of the country’s most ambitious climbers. Nine out of 10 people from Phortse climb mountains, including Karma Rita Sherpa — the superhuman guide whose teahouse we lodged in.

Karma, 40, has attempted 15 expeditions to Mount Everest but only summited successfully seven times. For the past 18 years, he’s helped take climbers to the summit so that he could achieve his dream.

“We wanted to make teahouses,” Karma said.

“Before, we didn’t have teahouses here. I dreamed there, and now I dreamed successfully. I like climbing, I like testing, but my family don’t like it.

“My family don’t like climbing because they’re scared, because I’ve lost many friends on the same expeditions.”

In the troubled Nepalese economy, Karma’s story is a rare success. But it hasn’t been without sacrifice; along with losing fellow Sherpas and more than 10 clients over the course of his Everest expeditions, Karma was also at Base Camp the day 22 people were killed when an avalanche struck in 2015. Astonishingly, he said some clients demanded to keep climbing.

“Westerners say, ‘We have paid a lot of money, we have to climb’. Sherpas said no because too many people died there,” he said.

Our tour guide, Dinesh, shared a similar story. He was taking a group just like us to Everest Base Camp when the earthquake struck, halting his trek.

“You can put yourselves in our position — how does that feel? I was in a terrible mind that day because I could not contact with my family, no idea what happened there, how many people died,” he said,

“We are all human beings, we all just want to help. We all have heart and we all help each other.”

But despite everything — unrealistic client expectations, the widening pay gap between some Western leaders and Sherpa guides, the fact that too many people are going up the mountain — Karma continues to assist Everest summit expeditions once a year. For Karma and many other Sherpas, it’s not just a job — it’s a way of life.

Mountaineering runs in his blood. His father, a famous climber, taught him everything he knows. Karma has already started passing down his knowledge to his two children, who share his passion.

“My son is excited at climbing. He tried at 16 years to climb Everest but no success. Last year was success, (he was) 20 years. My daughter has also tried to climb Everest and is learning ice climbing. She’s 25,” he said.

It’s mind-boggling to think Karma put his body on the line for years to build a modest teahouse, something many Australians could achieve by making a trip to the bank. Nevertheless, there we were — sitting in his common room eating dal baht that Karma had prepared himself. It goes to show how success can be measured differently. For the 16 people in our group, it was about making it to Everest Base Camp. For others, success is a humble teahouse in a Nepalese village filled with warm food and good company.

– NEWS.COM.AU

