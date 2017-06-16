OCE announces SEE results

KATHMANDU: The Office of the Controller of Examinations (OCE) on Friday has made public the results of Secondary Education Examination (SEE) examination conducted.

Out of 462136 students who sat for the SEE, students who have obtained 3.65-4 GPA are 12,284.

Likewise, 42427 students have obtained 3.25-3.6 GPA, 50646 students 2.85-3.20 GPA, 61955 students 2.45-2.80 GPA, 91314 students 2.05-2.40 GPA, 108464 students 1.65-2.00 GPA, 64577 students 1.25-1.60 GPA, 11285 students 0.85-1.20 GPA and 15 students 0.00-0.80 GPA.

– REPUBLICA

