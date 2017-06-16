Baby bird discovered in 99-million-year-old amber with feathers

YANGON: Researchers in Myanmar have discovered a 99 million-year-old baby bird encased in amber what they described as the most complete fossil of a baby bird ever recovered from the Cretaceous period.

The hatchling — complete with feathers, claws, skin and soft tissue around the eyelid and external opening of the ear — is believed to be a species from a group of birds called enantiornitheans that went extinct about 65 million years ago.

Xing Lida, from the China University of Geosciences, led an international team of researchers in analyzing the three-inch specimen.

The study, published in the journal Gondwana Research, will help scientists better understand the toothed birds that lived alongside dinosaurs—and how they differ from birds living today.

Almost all enantiornitheans had teeth, and each finger within the wing contained a claw.

The researchers said the finding offered new insight into “the most species-rich clade of pre-modern birds” to have ever existed.

Researchers believed the early ability to fly would have helped the birds flee predators, but the high number of young enantiornitheans in the fossil record suggested their independence came at a cost.

The Hukawng Valley in northern Myanmar where the specimen was found is known for its rich amber deposits and is believed to contain the largest variety of animal and plant fossils from the Cretaceous period, 145.5 to 65.5 million years ago.

– GNN

