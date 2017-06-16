Nepal-China trade fair kicks off at Korala

MUSTANG: The Nepal-China inter-country trade fair has commenced from Thursday at the Korala transit point on the Nepal-Tibet border.

Identity cards have been made mandatory for the Nepalis of the border region for participating in the 10-day trade fair. The Chinese and Nepali businessmen have already reached the border area with their merchandise.

The Chinese side allowed unrestricted entry to the Nepali traders from the border area to the trade fair until last year.

The Chinese and Nepali security officials held discussions at Dungwasen County, Tibet for the smooth operation of the trade fair. The area administration office, Chhoser, and the border police outpost, Lomangthang participated in the discussions from Nepal.

In the meeting, the Chinese side had said that it could not allow entry to the locals in the fair without identity cards. The Area Administration Office had issued temporary ID cards to locals of two rural municipalities.

Office Chief Jitendra Balami said that locals of bordering areas import daily essential goods as well as export different types of herbs at such inter-country trade fair organised twice in a year.

Nechung Customs Office at Korala check-point has now been brought into operation. Chief of Lomanthang rural municipality, Bista, said that import surpassed export at the trade fair.

– RSS

