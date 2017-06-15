Govt decision on local polls unacceptable, says RJPN

LAHAN: Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) has said that the government’s decision to conduct local level polls on September 18 in Province 2 is unacceptable to the party.

Reacting to the latest schedule on the second round of local polls unveiled by the government today, RJPN leaders Rajendra Mahato, Anil Jha and Raj Kishor Yadav said that the postponement of the local poll has got nothing to do with their demands.

“Postponement of the local level poll does not address our demands. Our demands will not be addressed unless the constitution is amended. It has postponed the elections to sideline our demands,” RJPN leader Rajendra Mahato told Republica Online.

They said they will be focused to disrupt the elections in Province 1 and 5.

RJPN leaders Mahantha Thakur, Mahendra Raya Yadav and Sharat Singh Bhandari gave their consent to the government to postpone local polls in Province 2. Mahato, Raj Kishor Yadav and Anil Jha were in Rautahat, disagreeing with the government’s decision and did not take part in the meeting.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to hold second round of local level elections in Province 1, 5 and 7 on June 28 and in Province 2 on September 18 in hopes of bringing the agitating RJPN on board the election process.

– By Mithilesh Yadav for REPUBLICA

Related news