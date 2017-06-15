Hetauda-Kathmandu road up-gradation on war footing

HETAUDA: The up-gradation of 15.6-km road from Kulekhani to Humanebhanjyang along Hetauda-Pharping-Kathmandu road section is gaining momentum.

The road from Hetauda to Kathmandu via Kulekhani and Pharping is being upgraded and widened with the funding of World Bank.

Makawanpur District Coordination Committee is overseeing the road expansion project of which 75 per cent of the works has been so far complete, shared Engineer Lalit Kumr Chaudhary.

He further informed that the task of blacktopping of 6-km road from Humanebhanjyang to Fakhel has been undertaken with World Bank funding of around Rs 131.3 million.

With the completion of up-gradation of 75.6-km of Hetauda-Kathmandu road, the transportation of local agro products to Hetauda and Kathmandu would be easier.

The ongoing drive would most probably be completed within coming 2-3 months, he said.

– RSS

