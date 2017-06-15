General strike continues to cripple life in Terai region

KATHMANDU: General strike imposed by Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJPN) continues to affect life in Terai regions for the third consecutive day.

Transportation, educational institutions, banks, industries and markets have remained closed for the third consecutive day.

RJPN cadres have taken the street in Nepalgunj from early morning. The number of demonstrators has increased today in comparison with the first two days of general strike.

The high temperature was responsible for the relatively low number of demonstrators seen on the first and second days of general strike. With the temperature reaching a relatively lower point, more demonstrators were seen on the street today.

Demonstrators have burnt vehicle tires on the road.

RJPN has enforced general strike from June 13. As per its announced strike schedule, it will last until June 16.

Talks among RJPN, the ruling parties and opposition party are going on amidst general strike.

– REPUBLICA

Related news