Man held on charge of raping daughter

PANCHTHAR: A man has been held on the charge of raping his 17-year-old daughter in Chyangthapu, Paanchthar.

Inspector at the District Police Office, Paanchthar Bigyan Basnet said that the 46-year-old man has been arrested acting on a complaint filed by the victim. The victim had filed the complaint with the police on June 5.

The victim stated in her complaint that her father had been sexually assaulting her from time to time since couple of years.

It is stated that the father and daughter had been living in the house after her mother married another man five years back. The victim had not reported about the atrocity due to fear of her father and social stigma but in a latest instance he had attacked her with a sharp weapon, injuring her.

The victim is undergoing treatment for head injury at the Paanchthar District Hospital. Police has started investigation filing an incest case against the aggressor.

– RSS

