3 buried in Sitapaila during Melamchi pipe installation works

KATHMANDU: Three persons have been killed when they were buried while digging to install pipes for Melamchi Water Project in Sitapaila on early Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Circle Syawambhu said the workers were working in a pit when the earth above them collapsed and came crashing down upon them at around 1:45 early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Das, 17, of Saptari, Shyam Sundar Ram, 17, and Prasad KC, 47, of Parbat district.

Their bodies have been sent to Teaching Hospital for post-mortem. Police has arrested their contractor Pradhumna Chitrakar for investigation.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

