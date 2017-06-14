‘Elections date can be postponed if RJPN takes part’

KATHMANDU: The government has said that the second phase of local level elections can be postponed if the agitating Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) comes on board.

The meeting was called by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

PM Deuba called the meeting after the RJPN recently announced fresh protest programmes to foil the second phase of local polls slated for June 28.

During the meeting, leaders of the ruling parties said that the elections date could be rescheduled if the RJPN was ready to give written commitment to take part in the elections.

The main opposition CPN-UML leaders, however, said that the elections should not be postponed under any circumstances.

Emerging from the meeting, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli accused the ruling parties of trying to postpone the elections.

On the occasion, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Barsha Man Pun said that the demands of the RJPN could be considered if the party agreed to participate in the elections.

“Necessary decision can be taken if the RJPN agrees to take part in the elections,” he said.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Seuba, senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel, Deputy Prime Minister duo Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar and Janardan Sharma, CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Deputy Parliamentary Party leader Subash Nembang, among other leaders were present in the meeting.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news