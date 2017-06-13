Gangapurna Lake in dire need of conservation

MANANG: The Gangapurna Lake, which is one of the touristic attractions located in Nesyang Rural Municipality-6 of Manang district is in the need of protection as it is shrinking day by day.

The glacial lake situated on the foothills of the Gangapurna Peak is gradually shrinking as debris brought down by the glaciers continues to deposit in the lake.

Locals have sought attention from the state towards the lake’s conservation.

Meanwhile, debris brought by the glaciers is also posing threat to the scenic beauty of the lake.

Vicinity of the lake offers a magnificent view of the Annapurna Himalayan Range for the tourists, who travel along the Annapurna Trekking Circuit.

– RSS, THT

