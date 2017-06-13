RJP-N strike disrupts life in Tarai, eastern hill districts

KATHMANDU: Normal life has been hit hard in various districts in the Tarai and eastern hills on Tuesday due to the general strike called by Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N).

The RJP-N called the strike in protest against the second phase of the local level elections slated for June 28 saying that the government failed to address their demands.

Shops, educational institutions, transport services remained closed due to the banda.

The RJP-N has demanded the amendment of constitution, determination of the local units as per the population, withdrawal of cases filed against its cadres during the protests among others.

RJP-N leader Anil Kumar Jha said that the party decided to up the ante after negotiations with the government for consensus failed to yield results.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

