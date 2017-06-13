President Bhandari leaves for Geneva

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari left here today for Geneva, Switzerland to take part in the global employment summit being held under the 106th International Labour Conference.

President Bhandari was seen off at the VVIP lounge by Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Onsari Gharti, Acting Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli, DPM Krishna Bahadur Mahara. Also present to bid her farewell were ministers, MPs, heads of constitutional bodies, heads of security agencies, high-ranking government officials and diplomats.

On the occasion, a contingent of Nepal Army presented a guard of honour to the President. President Bhandari is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, President’s personal secretary Dr Bimala Rai Poudel and other senior foreign ministry officials. The President is scheduled to return home on June 18.

– RSS

Related news