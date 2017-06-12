Notorious Charles Sobhraj undergoes heart surgery

KATHMANDU: Internationally notorious Charles Sobhraj has undergone heart surgery on Monday. A medical team led by Dr Ramesh Koirala conducted heart surgery on Shovraj at Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center, Bansbari.

It took around three hours for the doctors to conduct the surgery.

According to a source at the hospital, even though Sobhraj was scheduled to undergo heart surgery on Tuesday, it was carried out today. He was hospitalized last Friday after he complained of severe chest pain.

His tricuspid valve has been repaired while his mitral valve has been replaced with an artificial one. He is yet to regain consciousness, said doctors attending to Sobhraj.

Doctors had advised him to undergo heart surgery after being diagnosed with serious heart problem. He agreed to undergo heart surgery only after doctors from his country also advised him to do the same.

Shovraj, who is also known as ‘Bikini Killer’ has been serving jail term for the last 13 years at Sundhara-based central jail.

– REPUBLICA

