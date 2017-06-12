Homegoing German Ambassador to travel all the way by four-wheeler

BHIMDATTANAGAR: German Ambassador to Nepal Matthias Meyer, who has decided to travel to Germany on a four-wheeler after completing his three-year term, arrived at the tourist destinations in western Nepal.

Meyer will be travelling around 11,000 kilometres to Germany. He arrived in Kanchanpur district on Sunday evening and said Nepal has plenty of locations with tourism possibilities.

He spoke of his decision to travel to Germany on a four-wheeler saying he desired to see the villages on the way.

The German envoy stayed at the Shuklaphanta Cottage in Shuklaphanta National Park. He said that he would return to visit the national park again and also visit Jumla and the famous Rara Lake.

During a brief talk with the Rastriya Samachar Samiti the Ambassador Meyer was reminiscent of his visit to Manang and Mustang, and confided that he was enticed by the cultural diversity.

Meyer said he liked to travel to places with peaceful environment and to make new acquaintances. The German envoy, who has chosen a rather unconventional means to travel back home, questioned why we should always travel on a plane.

The German envoy entered the Indian side of the border through the western border point of Gaddachowki this morning. He would be travelling through Pakistan, Iran and Turkey before entering Europe.

He has pledged Germany’s continued support in the development of Nepal’s tourist destinations.

– RSS, THT

Related news