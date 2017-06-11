Nepal telecom Chief Digambar Jha attacked

KATHMANDU: A group of unidentified individuals attacked Nepal Telecommunications Authority Chairman Digambar Jha in the Capital on Sunday.

The group hurled stone at NTA Chief Jha’s vehicle near Anamnagar-based Madan Bhandari College. The back wind sheild of Jha’s vehicle sustained damage, however Jha escaped unscathed.

A group of 5-6 individuals attacked me when I was returning back home from work,” said Chairman Jha, “The vehicle that I was riding has sustained damage but I am fine. I am giving my statement to the police.”

Metropolitan Police Circle, Kathmandu Chief SSP Chabilal Joshi confirmed the attack on NTA Chairman and informed that the police are searching for the perpetrators.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

