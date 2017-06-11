No power can stop people from electing their representatives: Oli

DANG: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that no power can postpone the local level elections scheduled for June 28.

Speaking at a party program in Dang Oli assured the participants that the local polls will take place on the scheduled time despite Rastriya Janata Party Nepal’s announcement to protest against the polls.

Coming hard on the RJPN, Oli said that it took part in the prime minister’s elections but is planning to boycott the local level elections, depriving Madhesi people of their franchise to elect their representatives.

“In the local level elections, Madhesi representatives will be elected by the Madhesi people. RJPN does not want to let them elect their representatives. They took part in the prime minister’s elections but they are boycotting the local level elections. It is a political dishonesty,” Oli said.

He further warned the government not to postpone the scheduled elections in the name of brining the RJPN on board the election process.

Meanwhile, he claimed that democracy will fullly be ensured once the CPN-UML wins the elections.

– REPUBLICA

