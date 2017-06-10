Linking tourism to improving Karnali people’s livelihood stressed

KATHMANDU: The need to link some five thousand big and small lakes in the Karnali region to improving the lives of the people of that area was emphasised at a programme in the Capital on Saturday.

The participants at the interaction programme entitled ‘Development and Promotion of Tourism in Humla District’, said the people of Humla would become self-reliant within a short time if the tourism resources and potentials in the district could be fully tapped.

Former Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Jeeban Bahadur Shahi underscored the need for expediting tourism potentials in the district. He proposed constructing cable car service up to Hilsa.

Shahi also pointed out the development of paragliding, heli-skiing, canyoning, canoeing, hiking, rafting and jungle safari for tourism promotion, and hydroelectricity, agriculture and medicinal herbs for promoting the economy.

Lawmaker Mohan Baniya said that development of Humla would greatly contribute to the development of the entire Karnali region.

Chairman of the Karnali Development Commission Chandra Kanta Poudel called on the locals to make the best use of the budget allocated by the centre to the district.

He said the state has given due attention to Humla, a district that is rich in terms of nature, culture, religion and heritage.

Youth leader Hasta Bahadur Shahi, chairman of the Nepal Intellectuals Council Govinda Shahi, Nepali Congress Humla district president Mangal Shahi, deputy general secretary of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Nepalgunj Tara Rokaya, social worker Laxmi Aidi among other speakers shed light on the immense potentiality of tourism development in Humla.

– RSS, THT

