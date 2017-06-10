House panel: Stop VVIP motorcade menace in Valley

KATHMANDU: The Parliamentary Development Committee on Friday directed the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Urban Development and traffic police to come up with a way to make VVIP motorcades less of a hassle for the general public.

Traffic snarl-ups are common in Kathmandu Valley whenever VVIPs are travelling, much to the annoyance of the motorists and passengers. The committee has directed the concerned ministries and authorities to plan the movement of VVIPs in such a way that the regular traffic movement is not affected. It has also called for a better road safety and improvement of road infrastructure inside the Valley.

The concerned authorities have been told to upgrade the footpaths along the existing roads and construct new ones where they are needed at the earliest.

The committee has also instructed the Department of Roads to paint zebra crossings every 120 metres to make the rule against jaywalking more effective.

Likewise, the department has also been told to install and repair the traffic signals and signs.

Ninety percent of the traffic lights at major intersections of Kathmandu are currently out of order.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

