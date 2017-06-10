Parliamentary committee directs to blacktop demolished road

KATHMANDU: The Development Committee of the Legislature-Parliament has directed the authorities concerned to make the under-construction roads pedestrian-friendly.

A meeting of the Committee held on Friday has asked to make pavements pedestrian-friendly with due priority.

Noting that the roads and highways in most of the town areas were not as per the standards, the Committee directed the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development Ministry to sort this out so that clear differentiation between the urban roads and highways exists.

The Committee recalled a resolution tabled at the Parliament with public importance a year ago in regard to the road safety promotion adding that lack of implementation of such proposal from the government bodies was a wrong practice, said Committee President Rabindra Adhikri.

Adhikari said the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport is directed to provide the progress report on the proposal made so far for its implementation.

Likewise, the Committee has directed the Ministry of Urban Development and Traffic Police to control unauthorized use of sky bridges for business purpose, throwing garbage rampantly, leaving the cattle unaccounted and other activities.

Furthermore, the Committee has directed to resume setup of traffic lights in the Capital city in coordination with the Asian Development Bank.

Similarly, the Committee has directed the Melamchi Drinking Water Project to expedite the pipeline management job in the Valley to end the existing mess in the traffic caused from the pipeline construction works.

The Committee has directed the Melamchi Drinking Water Project to immediately blacktop the demolished roads as per the agreement.

– RSS, THT

